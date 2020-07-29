Tigers land big commitment

Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program have picked up a big commitment from a consensus four-star prospect from the Sunshine State.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy center Lynn Kidd committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Kidd (6-9, 220) also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Ole Miss, Stetson, USF, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Xavier.

Clemson extended an offer to Kidd on July 18.

Kidd is ranked as high as the No. 13 center and No. 77 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN, but has told ESPN that he plans to reclassify to the class of 2020.

