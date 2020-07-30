Breaking down Pennington's commitment to Clemson

Clemson picked up its second commitment in as many days when Dietrick Pennington announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Wednesday, following Payton Page’s commitment Tuesday.

In this feature, The Clemson Insider breaks down the newest addition to Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, how the Tigers landed him, what they are getting and more:

Dietrick Pennington Profile:

Position: OL

Hometown (High School): Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian)

Height, Weight: 6-5, 320

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 131 national, No. 9 OG, No. 1 state (247Sports); 4-star, No. 213 national, No. 9 OG, No. 6 state (ESPN); 3-star, NR national, No. 20 OG, No. 13 state (Rivals)

How Clemson got him:

The Tigers beat out LSU, Auburn, Georgia and Florida State for Pennington, who named those his top five schools in May.

Pennington is one of the few offensive linemen Clemson has targeted in the 2021 class. The Tigers offered him after his showing during a three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, then played host to him for the Texas A&M game at Death Valley in the fall before getting him back on campus for their elite junior day in January.

There is a plenty Pennington likes about Clemson, but one part of the program stands out to him above all. “Clemson’s a great school,” he told TCI recently. “The main reason being I feel as if they care a lot about spiritual development.”

LSU stood as Clemson’s biggest competition for Pennington, but it was the ACC’s Tigers and not the SEC’s Tigers that made a push for him and landed his commitment.

What Clemson is getting:

Pennington plays on both sides of the ball for Evangelical Christian School but will be an offensive lineman at Clemson. He is a multi-sport athlete who also participates in basketball and the discus throw in track and field.

A stout, thick-bodied lineman at 6-foot-5 and well over 300 pounds, Pennington uses his size and strength to his advantage and does a nice job of moving opposing defensive linemen at the point of attack and driving them off the ball. Pennington also performs well in space thanks to his athleticism and lateral agility. He uses good footwork and is able to maintain proper balance as an O-lineman with the help of his solid base.

Pennington lined up at left tackle for his high school team last season and worked out as a tackle at the Swinney Camp last summer but could play either guard or tackle at the next level.

