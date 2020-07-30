Elite QB gives the latest on Clemson and his recruitment

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the 2022 class, but one rising junior signal-caller who appears in line to eventually earn an offer from the Tigers is Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson (pictured above, second from left).

The Tigers have conveyed the intent to wait until the beginning of this fall before pulling the trigger on their first 2022 quarterback offer(s), in order to make sure they get the right guy at the position, and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter reiterated that to Simpson during a FaceTime conversation this week.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Simpson to get the latest on his recruitment and where things stand with Clemson.

“It was awesome,” Simpson said of his talk with Streeter. “Just making sure I still have interest and waiting until September to offer.”

Simpson, one of the top-ranked dual-threat quarterbacks in his class, appreciates Streeter’s straightforward and honest approach to the recruiting process and says they have built an “awesome” relationship.

“He is so straight up with me,” Simpson said. “It’s great.”

If the Tigers throw their hat in the ring for Simpson, they would join his list of more than 30 offers featuring schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

According to Simpson, Clemson is among the handful of programs he feels are recruiting him the hardest right now.

“Clemson is up there with Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida,” he said.

As of now, Simpson isn’t close to a decision and doesn’t anticipate making his commitment until around this time next year.

“Next summer most likely,” he said.

What will be the key factors in Simpson’s decision when he sits down to choose a school in the future?

“Family, atmosphere and coaches,” he said.

Simpson is the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 50 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, while ESPN considers him the second-best dual-threat QB and No. 26 overall prospect in the class.

Clemson has hosted Simpson for a couple of unofficial visits, most recently for the Florida State game last fall.

