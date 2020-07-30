Lawrence listed on quarterback award watch list

The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named as one of 30 players on the watch list for the Manning Award.

In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In all, he has played in 30 games.

Last year, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors at quarterback, while throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground.

Lawrence did not throw an interception in his last eight games, ending the season with 239 consecutive passes thrown without an interception, breaking his own Clemson record.

The projected top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He led the Tigers to a national championship in 2018, the first team since 1897 to post a perfect 15-0 record.

Lawrence was the ACC Rookie of the Year that season and was the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

