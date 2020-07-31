Clemson offer ‘would mean a little bit more’ for big-time Tennessee tackle

Fisher Anderson is a standout offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022 from Franklin, Tenn. The consensus four-star recruit holds more than two dozen major scholarship offers as a rising junior.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Anderson to see how things have been going for him in the recruiting process during the ongoing NCAA dead period that was instituted in March due to the pandemic and continues to prevent recruits from making college visits.

“I’ve basically been just making more calls than I normally would have, and obviously I miss going to see places because that was a lot of fun and was very informative,” Anderson said. “You can’t see everything about a college just by talking to one coach.”

Clemson is among the schools that Anderson (6-7, 277) has been staying in regular contact with.

“I think I’ve been talking probably weekly with schools like UT (Tennessee), LSU, Northwestern,” he said. “I’ve talked to Clemson weekly about, Baylor, Auburn.”

Anderson has spoken with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell but communicates more with his area recruiter for the Tigers, assistant coach Lemanski Hall.

“I’ve talked to Coach Caldwell once. With Coach Hall, I’ve talked to him almost weekly,” Anderson said. “We talk about the normal recruiting stuff, just trying to build a relationship and all that since we can’t see each other in person.”

“He’s mentioned the process of Clemson and how it’s different and the fact that they offer late,” Anderson added of what he has heard from Hall in regard to the recruiting process and a potential Clemson offer. “They are very methodical with their recruiting and they haven’t offered very many kids in my class yet, which is definitely an outlier for their reputation and skill.”

While Anderson has collected offers from plenty of prominent programs — Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Penn State, among others — he says an offer from Clemson would be extra special for him to get considering how patient and selective the Tigers are with their offers.

“I’d be very excited if that were to happen, just because of how they take time with that,” he said. “It would mean a little bit more than some of the schools that offer on the spot without having talked to whoever before. So, it holds a little bit more weight to it.”

Anderson and his family actually stopped by Clemson to see the campus earlier this year when they were on the way back to Tennessee from Hilton Head, but Anderson wasn’t able to talk to any coaches with the dead period in effect.

To this point in the process, Anderson has been able to make recruiting visits to schools such as Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Duke and Virginia. Looking ahead to whenever the NCAA allows prospects to hit the road again — right now, all on-campus recruiting is suspended through at least Aug. 31 — there are several schools Anderson is looking to check out.

“Clemson, for sure. I need to get a real visit up there,” he said. “The places that I haven’t visited yet that I really want to visit would be like UNC, Northwestern, Clemson, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State. So, the places I haven’t been to yet. There’s some places I already have offers to that I got to make a visit to last year.”

Anderson says his recruitment is wide open and all the programs pursuing him are on a level playing field right now. Although he intends to commit whenever he feels led to, Anderson doesn’t anticipate making his college decision anytime soon.

“First of all, I have no frontrunners in my mind. Everything’s really even right now,” he said. “I haven’t really pushed any position-making in my mind, but I probably will in the next couple months or something, just create like a top 15 or something and narrow it down a tad bit. As far as committing, that’s just a matter of answered prayers. If God lets me know that I should commit tomorrow then I will, but I doubt that will happen.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!