Watch: Payton Page's father speaks glowingly about Clemson

Clemson landed a commitment from one of the country’s top defensive tackle prospects on Tuesday when Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley’s Payton Page chose the Tigers over North Carolina and Tennessee during a ceremony at a local training facility.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Page’s announcement in Greensboro and spoke exclusively with his father, Eric, afterward. Eric had nothing but great things to say about Clemson’s program.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Eric on TCITV:

