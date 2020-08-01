Carter comments on Hancock decommitment, updates commit status

Clemson commit Barrett Carter was pumped to see his future squad add a couple of big verbal pledges this week from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page and Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington.

Carter, a four-star linebacker from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, showed his approval on Twitter after Page and Pennington committed to the Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

LETS GOOOOOO 🐅 — barrett carter (@bcsznn) July 28, 2020

and another one 💪🏾 LETS GOOOOO 🐅 — barrett carter (@bcsznn) July 29, 2020

The Clemson Insider caught up with Carter this weekend about the newest additions to Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class and much more.

“Those are both two huge commitments, and I’m so glad that we got them,” he said. “They’re both two, I would call them mammoths because they’re both just huge, so I’m glad that I get to play with them and ball with them.”

While Clemson has picked up a pair of commitments this month, it also lost one on July 14 when Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock withdrew his pledge and then flipped to Ohio State a week later.

Carter is high school teammates and close friends with Hancock, so naturally, he was disappointed when Hancock decommitted but understands his decision and desire to do what he feels is in his best interest.

“It’s all good, really,” Carter said. “He has to do what’s best for him, so I’m not mad at him for it. If he feels that that’s his best decision, then I support him 100 percent. That’s my brother through it all, so I support him regardless.”

There has been some speculation about whether Hancock’s decommitment would cause Carter to rethink his own commitment, but Carter says it has not and he remains All In with Clemson after jumping on board with the program in May.

“Oh no, not at all,” Carter said when asked if Hancock’s decommitment affects his own commit status. “I’m 100 percent.”

Carter continues to build a tight bond with Brent Venables and can’t wait to suit up for him in the future. Carter may be biased, but he believes Venables is the nation’s best defensive coordinator – ever.

“Me and Coach Venables, we talk like almost every day,” Carter said. “We just catch up on the phone. We’ll talk football, we’ll talk about life, we’ll talk about anything. So, yeah, our relationship is strong.”

“He is really the greatest DC I think to ever do it, that’s in my opinion,” Carter added. “So just to play under a coach like him is going to be awesome. I can’t wait.”

With limited available spots left in its 2021 class, Clemson’s recruiting efforts are focused on trying to land a select few of the nation’s best prospects to round out the cycle.

Right now, Carter is working to help the Tigers recruit one of their top remaining targets — Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who recently named Clemson one of his top five schools along with Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

“I think we’re looking pretty good,” Carter said of where Clemson stands with Leigh. “I know we’re in a tough battle with like Ohio State and LSU and the other schools in his top five. But I think we’re in a good place with him to land him.”

Clemson’s 2021 class is currently ranked No. 3 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers Carter the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 44 overall prospect in the class.

