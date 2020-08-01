Commits, targets react to official offers from Clemson

Today, Aug. 1, is the date each year when college football programs can begin giving out written scholarship offers to senior high school prospects.

Many recruits all over the map took to Twitter to share their official offers from various schools. Here’s a look at some of the reactions from Clemson commits and targets:

Tristan Leigh, Fairfax (Va.) Robinson 5-star OT:

Kamari Lassiter, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian 4-star CB:

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson (Ala.) Valley 5-star CB:

Clemson commit Jake Briningstool, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood 4-star TE:

Clemson commit Barrett Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett 4-star LB:

more than blessed to be in this position ! can’t wait to get to work with my brothers .. #ALLIN 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/33Ba3zAU9B — barrett carter (@bcsznn) August 1, 2020

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee 4-star QB:

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 4-star WR:

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake 4-star WR:

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian 4-star DE:

Clemson commit Phil Mafah, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 4-star RB:

Clemson commit Zaire Patterson, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep 4-star DE:

Extremely blessed to be a tiger 🐅🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/hilX7qaRbM — Zaire Patterson (@zay_gotnext) August 1, 2020

Clemson commit Will Shipley, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 5-star APB:

Very thankful to be where I am! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. Excited for the future! pic.twitter.com/5cQsXECfeU — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) August 1, 2020

Clemson commit Troy Stellato, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 4-star WR:

