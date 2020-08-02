4-star Georgia DE: Clemson ‘one of the best programs ever’

Clemson has offered only a few defensive ends in the class of 2022 so far, but another rising junior pass-rusher to keep an eye on should the Tigers opt to expand their board at the position moving forward is Joshua White, a four-star prospect from Decatur (Ga.) Columbia.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with White about his recruitment, interest in the Tigers and more.

“Everything has been going good,” he said of the recruiting process. “Getting to know coaches, coaches being there for me, just building relationships.”

White (6-5, 250) has been keeping in contact with a bunch of the schools on his offer list, which includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

“Georgia, Gators, Auburn, South Carolina Gamecocks,” White said of some of the schools he communicates the most with. “Many more.”

Clemson, meanwhile, is showing early interest in White, and it means a lot to him that a team as prominent in college football as the Tigers are, are looking at him.

“(It shows) that I can do anything I put my mind to,” he said, “and that I can really play the game of football.”

White says his interest level in Clemson is “high,” as you’d expect, and he spoke glowingly about the school and program.

“I hope they offer me, man. That would be great,” he said. “The program I think is one of the best programs ever school wise, football is great and fans, and it’s close to home. I want to know how long it takes you to get your master’s and bachelor’s degree and medical practice there.”

White, who plans to major in nursing or biology, still has two years of high school in front of him and so he isn’t looking to commit anytime soon.

“It’s too early,” he said. “Just trying to keep my GPA (up), keep grinding, but probably during my senior year,” he said.

White named Clemson, South Carolina, Florida and Ohio State as some of the schools he wants to visit after the ongoing NCAA dead period eventually comes to an end.

Both Rivals and ESPN rate White as a four-star recruit, while ESPN pegs him as the No. 135 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

