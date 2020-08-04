IPTAY warns donors about impact of refunds

Though it does not come right out and ask its donors not to request for a refund, Clemson’s athletics’ fundraising organization, IPTAY, gave off that impression in an email blast.

On Monday afternoon, Clemson’s donors received an email from IPTAY CEO Davis Babb, which The Clemson Insider was able to obtain. In the email, Babb explains how valuable their members’ dollars are to the success of Clemson Athletics.

Babb explains due to the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Clemson Athletic department is being presented with challenges they have not seen in recent memory.

“If we are asked to refund a significant amount of donations, there is the potential based on the outcome of our fall seasons that we will face the possibility of falling significantly short of meeting our funding requirements,” Babb wrote.

IPTAY dollars are needed to support athletic scholarships, student-athlete enrichments services and build and enhance facilities at Clemson. In all, Clemson’s Annual Fund raises $38 million to support the basic needs of its student-athletes.

“Through these challenging days ahead we will continue our work of providing the necessary resources to support the academic, athletic, and personal development of Clemson University student-athletes and the competitive success of Clemson athletics,” Babb explained.

IPTAY is expecting to spend $12.6 million on athletic scholarships, $4.7 million on student-athletes and academic enrichment, $9.5 million for facility funding, $1 million to Tiger Band and cheerleaders, $2.3 million to strength and conditioning and $7.9 million for IPTAY operations.

In the email, Babb indicated Clemson will likely release its plans for fan attendance in the 2020 football season and other fall sports in the coming days.

“Please know we are thankful for you and the direct financial impact your annual donation makes in fueling the Clemson Tigers,” Babb wrote. “It is our hope you will continue your commitment to these young men and women, as we navigate the road ahead. In the coming days specific information will be shared about the upcoming 2020 season.”