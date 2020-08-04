New 5-star Clemson offer out

Clemson has handed out an offer to a five-star from the Lone Star State ranked among the top players in the country for the 2022 class.

Katy (Texas) defensive end Malick Sylla announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter late Tuesday night.

Sylla is the No. 3 weak-side defensive end and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among others.

#agtg beyond blessed to announce that I have received an offer from The Clemson university #ALLIN @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/UE0SGChXGL — malick sylla 🎲🎲 (@malick_S17) August 5, 2020

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!