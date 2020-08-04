Philly 5-star adds Clemson offer

Philly 5-star adds Clemson offer

Recruiting

Philly 5-star adds Clemson offer

By 2 hours ago

By |

A five-star edge rusher from Philadelphia announced an offer from Clemson late Tuesday night.

Imhotep Institute defensive end/outside linebacker Enai White, who lists more than 40 total offers, reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

White is the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings. ESPN considers him the No. 6 defensive end and No. 33 overall prospect in his class.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson has handed out an offer to a five-star from the Lone Star State ranked among the top players in the country for the 2022 class. Katy (Texas) defensive end Malick Sylla announced the offer from the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home