Philly 5-star adds Clemson offer

A five-star edge rusher from Philadelphia announced an offer from Clemson late Tuesday night.

Imhotep Institute defensive end/outside linebacker Enai White, who lists more than 40 total offers, reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

White is the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings. ESPN considers him the No. 6 defensive end and No. 33 overall prospect in his class.

