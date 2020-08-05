Gainers, losers from Clemson’s ‘Big Weigh-In Day’

Clemson hosted its annual “Big Weigh-In Day” Wednesday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Like every year, there were a lot of surprises as the Tigers officially kicked off the start of Fall Camp.

The player who put on the most weight was defensive end Greg Williams. The redshirt freshman added 22 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame, as he shot up from 240 pounds to 262.

The biggest gainer on offense was converted offensive guard Tayquon Johnson. The former defensive lineman gained 17 pounds since the Spring. He was officially listed by Clemson at 320 pounds in the spring, but on Wednesday he weighed in at 337 pounds.

Fellow offensive lineman Kalen Boateng also gained 17 pounds and checked in at 317 pounds.

As for the biggest losers, freshman offensive lineman Mitchell Mays led the way with 15 pounds as he dropped to 300. Left tackle Jackson Carman was next, as we went from 345 to 333 pounds, a difference of 12 pounds.

It is going to be harder to catch running back Travis Etienne this season. One of the team’s fastest players dropped 11 pounds, as the two-time ACC Player of the Year went from 210 pounds to 199.

Jordan Williams, a redshirt junior on the defensive line, also dropped 11 pounds and is 299 pounds. Linebacker Mike Jones will be a little faster, too, after he shredded off eight pounds and is now 217 pounds.

Defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies, who could not gain weight in the past due to health reasons, was one of the biggest gainers. The redshirt sophomore went from 280 pounds in the Spring to 292 on Wednesday.

Jefferies fellow defensive tackle, freshman DeMonte Capehart, gained 16 pounds and checked in at 306 pounds. Defensive end K.J. Henry was up 10 pounds to 260. Freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee also gained 10 pounds since the Spring and checked in at 300 pounds.

Freshman defensive end Myles Murphy went from 265 pounds in the Spring to 272.

Running back Michel Dukes and safety Nolan Turner both gained 11 pounds and now weigh 206 pounds each. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro also gained 11 pounds and he is up to 296.

Linebacker Sergio Allen went from 215 to 225 pounds, while offensive lineman Mason Trotter gained 14 pounds and is now 284 pounds. Wide receiver Frank Ladson jumped up 13 pounds. He was listed at 208 on Wednesday.