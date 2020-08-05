Priority LB target can see himself playing for Venables

One prospect who is a big priority for Brent Venables and Clemson in the 2022 class is Jalon Walker, an elite linebacker from Salisbury (N.C.) High School.

Walker (6-2, 220) was among the first rising juniors to receive an offer from Clemson on June 1, and he is grateful to be one of the Tigers’ top targets at his position in the next cycle, especially considering the program’s prestige and selectivity in the recruits they pursue.

“It feels good and I feel blessed for being in the position I am in,” Walker told The Clemson Insider.

Walker — the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 37 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite rankings — communicates regularly with Venables and has gotten to know him very well.

What has Walker been hearing from Clemson’s defensive coordinator of late?

“That they are fired up about me,” Walker said, “and regular talking about everything that’s going on in the world.”

Venables is one of the coaches Walker has built the best relationships with to this point in the process and is a coach Walker can envision himself suiting up for at the next level.

“Coach V is a great coach who has an impressive story on him being one of the top coaches for defense, and as a person, he is a humble, genuine person who wants the best for everyone,” Walker said. “I can see myself playing for him because of his type of energy and the way he coaches his players.”

Along with Clemson, Walker’s offer list features LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M among numerous other major programs.

At this time, Walker claims no favorites and says his recruitment is wide open.

“Right now I feel like it’s so early in my recruiting I’m keeping all schools available at this point,” he said.

Walker, who visited Clemson in March, said Ohio State, Texas and LSU are a few of the schools he wants to check out after the NCAA dead period is over.

