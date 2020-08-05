Replacing Simmons is not Clemson’s concern at linebacker

A lot of people want to focus on the loss of linebacker Isiah Simmons and how Clemson will replace the Butkus Award winner this coming season.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables built last year’s defense around Simmons’ skills, and it worked perfectly. The Tigers again had a top three scoring defense, were second in the country in forced turnovers and finished the season ranked sixth nationally in total defense.

But this year Venables will not need Simmons’ talent, though he would not mind having him back, to make his defense work. With a revamped defensive front, led by defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster, the Tigers will go back to their more traditional 4-3 schemes this coming season.

Also, Venables likes what he has seen from redshirt sophomore Mike Jones, who is expected to replace Simmons on the strongside. With senior James Skalski back in the middle, Venables feels good about 2/3 of his linebacking corp.

However, the concerns for Clemson’s linebacker coach comes on the weakside, where Clemson has a lot of inexperienced players.

Redshirt junior Baylon Spector should be the frontrunner and will get the opportunity to start with the first-team defense when practice begins. However, redshirt freshmen Keith Maguire and LaVonta Bentley will also get their opportunities to show what they can do.

Sergio Allen, who enrolled in school this past January, will also be in the mix on the weakside. Maguire and Allen will also compete for playing time on the strongside as well.

Spector recorded the first two sacks of his career in the Tigers’ Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State last December. In the 30 games he has played in, he has recorded 53 tackles, including seven tackles for loss. He has also forced a fumble and recovered two of them.

Venables has said many times Spector reminds him of Ben Boulware due to his instincts and his fearless attitude. As a backup in 2019, he tallied 45 tackles, including six for loss and two sacks, while playing in all 15 games.

Clemson officially began fall camp Wednesday as players reported to the Allen Reeves Football Complex and will participate in their annual weigh-in. The Tigers will hit the practices fields on Thursday for the first official on-field practices of camp.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame