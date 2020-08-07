Mutual interest between Clemson, top Carolina RB

Clemson has offered only one running back in the 2022 class so far in Jennings (La.) four-star Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Tigers star running back Travis Etienne.

But if the Tigers choose to expand their board at the position moving forward, there are a few other rising junior running backs to keep a close eye on, including Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland four-star Omarion Hampton.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Hampton about his recruitment and the mutual interest between he and the Tigers.

“Right now, I’m still looking around,” said Hampton, who has over a dozen offers, of the recruiting process. “But I keep in touch with like Penn State, UNC and LSU a lot.”

Hampton (6-0, 215) participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and caught the eye of running backs coach Tony Elliott while working out with him.

“I went to one of the camps at Clemson last year, and the running backs coach was real interested in me and I had a little bit of contact with him,” Hampton said. “They put me on their radar and stuff like that after the camp.”

Hampton enjoyed his experience on campus and likes what he has seen from Clemson’s football team on the field.

“Just overall how they play, and just the atmosphere around there, I like,” he said.

Hampton’s offer list includes North Carolina, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina, NC State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others.

It’s still very early in Hampton’s recruitment, and he is keeping everything open right now and said he hasn’t thought about when he will make his commitment.

Elliott is as stingy as anyone on Clemson’s staff when it comes to extending offers, but if he and the Tigers see fit to offer Hampton in the future, that would be a big deal for him.

“It would be exciting for me,” he said. “I would be interested in them since they’re a top school.”

Hampton is the No. 5 prospect from North Carolina, No. 12 running back and No. 135 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Hampton rushed for 2,402 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging 9.6 yards per carry. He also caught 14 passes for 205 yards and four more scores.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!