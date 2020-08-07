No one wore No. 10 better than Boyd

Through the years, Clemson Football has had countless All-Americans and All-Conference players to help it become one of college football’s best programs.

With that said, who wore their number the best? Clemson has retired just three numbers it is proud history. Steve Fuller’s No. 4, C.J. Spiller’s No. 28 and Banks McFadden’s No. 66. However, the Tigers have had many decorated players wear those numbers and more.

Who wore what number the best? We continue our series with who wore No. 10 the best at Clemson.

In the early 1990s, DeChane Cameron led the Tigers to a 19-4-1 record and to the 1991 ACC Championship as the starting quarterback. Cameron represented the No. 10 jersey at Clemson well, and played his best in the biggest of games. He was 2-0 against rival South Carolina and was also voted the Most Valuable Player in the 1990 Hall of Fame Bowl.

Ben Boulware is beloved by Clemson fans. His enthusiasm for playing the game was infectious. Boulware wore the No. 10 proudly as he helped lead the Tigers to their first national championship in 35 years back in 2016. In doing so, he became an All-American linebacker, while recording 352 career tackles and 8.5 sacks in his four-year career.

Boulware won defensive MVP honors for his performances in the Russell Athletic Bowl (2014), Orange Bowl (2015) and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game (2016). He was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

And though Boulware was great, the honor of who wore No. 10 the best goes to former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

From 2011-’13, Boyd guided the Tigers to a 32-8 record, which included wins over LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in 2012 and a win over Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl. The 32 wins are tied with Rodney Williams and Deshaun Watson for the most in school history for a starting quarterback.

Boyd also won ACC Player of the Year honors in 2012 and was a First-Team All-American as well that season. He also led Clemson to its first ACC Championship in 20 years when he and the Tigers beat then No. 3 Virginia Tech, 38-10, in the 2011 ACC Championship Game. Boyd was named as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Clemson legend finished his career at Clemson as the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 107, as well as the league’s all-time leader in total touchdowns with 133. Both are still ACC records.

He also holds Clemson’s career marks in passing attempts (1,402), completions (901), yards (11,904), 200-yard games (35), 300-yard games and consecutive games as the starter (40). He also went 107 pass attempts without an interception, a Clemson record at the time.

Boyd also holds the Clemson single-game and ACC record for total touchdowns in a game with eight, which he did against NC State in 2012. His 26 career rushing touchdowns rank second in Clemson history, while his 11,904 passing yards are second in ACC history.