Swinney updates Ross' 'amazing' progress

Swinney updates Ross' 'amazing' progress

Football

Swinney updates Ross' 'amazing' progress

By 6 minutes ago

By |

 

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gives the latest on Justyn Ross as he battles back from injury.  Coach Swinney called his progress “amazing”.

Video courtesy Clemson Athletics.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
16hr

The top-ranked Clemson football team hit the field for the first day of camp on Thursday at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Check out some pictures from day one of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home