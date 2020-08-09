Clemson in good spot with Columbia prospect after offer

Brandon Gardner, a talented young hoops prospect from Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, has seen his recruitment start to take off this summer as offers from Division I programs have been rolling in over the past couple of months.

This past week, the 6-foot-7 rising sophomore in the class of 2023 received his latest offer from the Clemson Tigers.

“My reaction was excitement,” Gardner told The Clemson Insider. “I was very thankful because it’s an honor to be recognized by such a great school.”

Gardner thinks highly of Brad Brownell and his staff and likes what he has seen from the Tigers on the court.

“Clemson has a great coaching staff and plays quality basketball,” he said. “I love their up-tempo style.”

Illinois became the first program to offer Gardner in June before Wake Forest and Wichita State followed suit. Ole Miss, South Carolina State and USC Upstate all offered in July.

According to Gardner, he doesn’t have any top schools this early in the process.

“Right now, I don’t have any favorites,” he said, “but there are a couple schools and fan bases that are making a stronger push than others.”

The in-state offer from Clemson meant a lot to Gardner, who says the Tigers sit well in his recruitment after pulling the trigger.

“Clemson is in good standing,” he said. “It’s great to be offered by another in-state school. My family and I will continue to take this process slow to make sure we make the best decisions.”

Gardner explained what the Tigers like about his game and gave a scouting report on himself as a hooper.

“Clemson likes my confidence and the energy that I bring to my team,” he said. “I would describe myself as an unselfish, team player. I have the abilities to do many things on the court, but I try to play my role and lean on my strengths as a rim protector and an offensive weapon.”

