Lawrence goes off on Twitter, sends message to Power 5 Commissioners

Trevor Lawrence is not the kind of guy who just tweets to be seen or heard. That is not who he is. When he tweets something, it means something.

So, when the Clemson quarterback sent out a string of tweets Sunday evening, Lawrence was definitely sending a message. And the message was directed towards the Power 5 Conference Commissioners of the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Prior to Lawrence’s tweets, ESPN reported the Power 5 Commissioners met Sunday to discuss the possibility of canceling the fall sports seasons, including college football. According to the article, the Big Ten’s presidents met and discussed on Saturday canceling the 2020 season due the COVID-19 pandemic. They reportedly called Sunday’s meeting and wanted to get a feel of how the other Power 5 Conferences felt about canceling the season.

The news obviously struck a nerve with Lawrence, who soon followed with this series of tweets, expressing his concern on why cancelling the college football season would be bad for the players in this COVID-19 world we currently live in.

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Lawrence also tweeted earlier in the day Sunday, as well as on Saturday night.

I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020

Lawrence was the first major college player to speak up and express his feelings regarding what the majority of the college players want. They want to play football this fall.

What makes Lawrence’s news so big is that by playing during a global pandemic he stands more to lose than any of the other players who have already opted out of the 2020 season or are threatening to boycott if certain demands are not met.

Lawrence is considered by many to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. He stands to gain nothing this season by playing, and instead risks injury or catching a virus that no one knows what the lingering effects might be.

However, none of that matters to Lawrence. He wants to play college football in 2020 and he is asking all the conferences to please listen to his and the other silent majority of players’ pleas.

Clemson is expected to start Day 4 of fall camp on Monday.

