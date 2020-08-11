ACC, SEC Release Statements after Big Ten, PAC-12 cancel fall sports

The ACC released the following statement Tuesday after two Power 5 conferences announced plans to cancel fall sports.

The statement is below:

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

Earlier Tuesday the Big Ten and PAC-12 announced that they will not have fall sports and will try to play them in the spring.

The SEC released the following statement as well: