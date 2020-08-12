Ngata, Ladson still out, a lot being put on Spector’s plate in camp

Clemson wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson are still in protocol according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Tuesday.

The two sophomores have missed all five days of fall camp thus far, though the Tigers did not practice on Tuesday as head coach Dabo Swinney surprised the team with a teambuilding/moral event at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“We trust the athletic training staff to make sure they get those guys back out there as quick as they can, but at the same time just going through all the proper procedures to make sure they are safe and ready to go,” Elliott said.

With Ngata and Ladson out, Elliott said a ton of the weight has been put on redshirt freshman Brannon Spector’s plate in the first five days. The coaches know he is a guy that has a ton of talent, but now he is having to play multiple positions.

“You see his athleticism, you see his change of direction,” Elliott said. “Playing three positions at one time throughout the course of practice can be challenging, but he is accepting the challenge. Athletically, he is moving around well, so I think we know what we got in Spect.”

Freshman E.J. Williams has moved up as well. Williams is a little ahead of fellow freshman Ajou Ajou because he enrolled at Clemson in January and participated in the nine practices the Tigers were able to get in this past spring before the pandemic shut everything down.

“I think we hit a home run with E.J.,” Elliott said. “He is very similar to (Justyn) Ross, so this has really been good for him. He just has to continue to grind away on the playbook and understanding, not just what we are doing, but why we are doing it and how we are doing it and the details of what we are doing.”

Elliott says the one things he can say about Ajou is that he is freakish.

“He still has a lot to learn, but really, really pleased with the athleticism,” the offensive coordinator said. “And the ability of these guys now is getting them through the hard days of camp where they are continuing to be stressed mentally and physically and them polish them up as we get closer to the start of the season.”

Clemson is expected to continue fall camp this afternoon with Day 6 behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

