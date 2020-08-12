Swinney: ‘Can’t say enough about this freshman group’

Dabo Swinney raved about Clemson’s freshman class while speaking with the media following Wednesday’s practice and loves what he has seen from the talented group thus far in fall camp.

The Tigers’ highly touted 2020 signing class was ranked among the top three classes in the country by ESPN (No. 1), Rivals (No. 2) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 3).

“Can’t say enough about this freshman group,” Clemson’s head coach said. “Pretty special group, a group that you can tell just loves it, loves every bit of it, and today was not an easy day. Today was a tough football practice, and it was great to see the guys push through, finish well and have fun doing it.”

Clemson’s practice Wednesday featured what the Tigers call their “W” or “Win” drill, which is one-on-one competition at all three levels between the offensive linemen and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers, and receivers and defensive backs.

“Today was really good,” Swinney said. “First time we really have gone in a one-on-one type of situation – OL vs. DL, tight end vs. backers, receiver/DB — in a little bit of a competitive look like that. So, great energy. We’ve got a bunch of good-looking football players, man. I’ll tell you, it’s a good-looking football team out here that loves to play and loves to compete.”

Fall camp is in full swing right now for the Tigers, though things will wind down to a certain extent once the fall semester at Clemson begins next Wednesday.

“We’ve been kind of building up,” Swinney said. “We’re in that camp mode, full speed now and trying to get ready. We’ve got a great plan as far as how we’re going to get our team ready. School starts next Wednesday, so we’ve just got a few more days of camp and then we’ll get into school mode, which is a totally different schedule. We’ve got some recovery time built in for these guys as well along the way.”

