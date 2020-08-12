Two-Minute Drill: Swinney on his 'good looking' football team

Two-Minute Drill: Swinney on his 'good looking' football team

Football

Two-Minute Drill: Swinney on his 'good looking' football team

By 2 hours ago

By |

Clemson held day six of fall camp at Jervey Meadows Wednesday afternoon in Clemson.

In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill head coach Dabo Swinney discuss the sixth day of camp, how good his team looks, his sensational freshmen class and more.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home