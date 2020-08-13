Tigers keeping tabs on intriguing Kentucky athlete

Treyveon Longmire (pictured left) is an intriguing athlete in the class of 2022 and one of the top prospects in the Bluegrass State who shines on both sides of the ball for his high school team.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising junior from Corbin (Ky.) High School has seen his recruitment continue to pick up this spring and summer. Michigan, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Kansas have all offered Longmire within the last two weeks, following Power Five opportunities he received from Boston College, Michigan State, Nebraska, Maryland and TCU over the past several months. Tennessee, Florida State, Louisville, West Virginia and Purdue offered in the spring of 2019.

Longmire is doing what he can under NCAA rules to stay in touch with college coaches and is simply trying to build relationships with different staffs right now as he looks to get a feel for which school may be the best fit for him.

“It’s been going good,” he said of the recruiting process. “Coaches have to go through my coaches until Sept. 1, so I talk to some of them once a week.”

The Tigers are one of the teams building a good relationship with Longmire, who has communicated with his area recruiter for Clemson, assistant coach Robbie Caldwell.

Longmire is a versatile player who can line up at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. He camped at Clemson for a day last summer, working out with the running back group for one session and then the defensive backs for the other session.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and safeties coach Mickey Conn liked what they saw from Longmire at the camp, and according to Longmire, they have spoken highly of him when talking with his high school coaches and continue to keep tabs on him as a prospect.

“They are keeping up with me and told me to lead my team and be a great teammate,” Longmire said.

Longmire is hopeful for an eventual offer from the Tigers once they complete their thorough and methodical evaluation process, though he isn’t getting caught up with offers right now as he focuses on preparing for his upcoming junior season.

“I’d love to receive an offer from them, but I know they are picky and don’t just hand them out,” he said. “I’m just working on my craft and hoping to showcase myself on both sides of the ball this year.”

Longmire isn’t in a rush to make his college decision, with two years of high school still ahead of him, but he has a plan for when he will narrow the field of suitors in his recruitment.

If the Tigers have offered Longmire by that time, he says they will certainly make the cut.

“I’ll probably cut my list down after my junior season,” he said. “Clemson would make it in the top schools for sure if they offered.”

Longmire is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 athlete in the country and No. 4 prospect in Kentucky for the 2022 class. In addition to manning multiple positions on the gridiron, Longmire also plays basketball and runs track.

