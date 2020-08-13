Zanders weighs in on Uiagalelei, freshmen wideouts and DBs

Clemson sophomore safety Lannden Zanders spoke with reporters via Zoom following the Tigers’ morning practice Thursday and discussed a variety of topics, including true freshmen teammates that have stood out to him in fall camp.

Starting with the secondary, Zanders said he has been impressed by what he’s seen from all the freshmen defensive backs that Clemson signed as part of its 2020 class – cornerbacks Fred Davis and Malcolm Greene, and safeties R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables – but singled out Greene as a guy who has really caught his eye.

Zanders compared Greene to former Clemson and current Philadelphia Eagles DB K’Von Wallace, who attended Highland Springs High School in Virginia, as did Greene.

“Malcolm, he brings a lot of juice, kind of like K’Von,” Zanders said. “Him and K’Von went to the same high school, but comparing them two, they’re very similar. He’s got a lot of juice and he brings it every practice. So, I give it to Malcolm. He’s definitely doing his thing.”

Switching to the other side of the ball, Zanders has had a chance to compete against highly regarded freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in practice and doesn’t notice much of a difference in terms of production when he is on the field as opposed to when Trevor Lawrence is out there.

“Him and Trevor, it’s a very slight drop-off,” Zanders said. “So, when you’re getting in work with DJ, you know you’re going to get a good quarterback that’s going to do everything right. He’s got very precise zip on his ball, so you’ve got to be very tight coverage with him. So, with DJ, he’s a great quarterback. Very similar to Trevor.”

Zanders also commented on talented freshmen wide receivers E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou.

Ajou is going through his first camp at Clemson after enrolling this summer, while Williams enrolled in January and was able to participate in the Tigers’ nine spring practices.

“EJ and Ajou Ajou, they’re as advertised,” Zanders said. “Ajou Ajou is very freakishly long, he can take the top off. E.J., his route-running is similar to J-Ross. They’re both great guys and I think they’re going to do a lot of things this year.”

