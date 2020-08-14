Booth starting to show out in practice

When he came to Clemson last year, expectations for Andrew Booth were through the roof. A five-star product out of Archer High School in Dacula, Ga., he was one of the more sought-after players in the country.

However, his freshman season at Clemson was not an easy one. Things did come as easy as everyone expected for the cornerback. Though he did play in 13 games in 2019, he mostly played on special teams.

He also played on a bum knee most of the year and then got in the doghouse with head coach Dabo Swinney after getting into an altercation with a Louisville player in last year’s game. Swinney was so mad at Booth he made him ride back to Clemson on the bus with the team managers instead of flying back with the rest of the team.

“With his knee, he did not feel like he was hundred percent and that was always getting to him. But now, you can see that difference. You can see that confidence when he plays,” said Clemson safety Lannden Zanders said.

Booth had his knee worked on in January and then sat out the Tigers’ nine spring practices. His teammates say his performance in camp thus far is night and day compared to last year.

“It has been great seeing Booth out here,” safety Nolan Turner said. “He was a little banged up last year. Seeing him out here at full speed, you really get to see his athleticism and just how dominant he is as a corner. He has a really bright future.

“He is freaky athletic, and he has a ton of potential. So, it is going to be fun to watch him grow this season and out here in camp as well.”

Booth’s teammates say the 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback has been flying all over the field in camp and is showing why he was one of the most sought-after players in the country coming out of high school.

“Andrew has been the guy. Andrew has been doing his thing,” Zanders said. “To compare him this year to last year, his man coverage has gotten great. His attitude is off the charts right now. I think he is going to be great this year.”