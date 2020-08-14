Camp Notebook: Uiagalelei continues to shine in practice

Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to be impressive in fall camp.

Earlier this week, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked about how far Uiagalelei has come in camp, and on Thursday it was safeties Lannden Zanders and Nolan Turner who spoke about the former five-star quarterback.

“Him and Trevor [Lawrence], it’s a very slight drop-off,” Zanders said. “So, when you’re getting in work with DJ, you know you’re going to get a good quarterback that’s going to do everything right. He’s got a very precise zip on his ball, so you’ve got to have very tight coverage with him.

“So, with D.J., he’s a great quarterback. Very similar to Trevor.”

Turner said Uiagalelei is fun to watch in practice and puts a lot of velocity on the football.

“We have some super depth back there at quarterback… D.J. is super impressive. He can probably throw the ball 100 yards. He has the arm strength too. He is super special.”

Freshman receivers look good: Speaking of special, Zanders says the Tigers are loaded with talent at wide receiver as well, and from what he has seen while trying to cover them both, freshmen E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou are next in line.

“E.J. and Ajou Ajou, they’re as advertised,” Zanders said. “Ajou Ajou is very freakishly long, he can take the top off. E.J., his route-running is similar to (Justyn) Ross. They’re both great guys and I think they’re going to do a lot of things this year.”

Let’s not forget about the freshmen running backs. Though Clemson is loaded at running back this year, including the return of two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne, Turner said freshmen running backs Demarkus Bowman and Kobe Pace are the real deal and they are not disappointing in practice.

“You know these new running backs. They have the juice. They are going to be special,” he said.

NIL is coming, so why not get ahead of it. Turner shed some light on why the seniors voted to end Clemson’s social media ban during the season. Going back to its first ACC Championship under head coach Dabo Swinney in 2011, Clemson’s seniors have voted to not participate in any social media from the start of fall camp until the season over.

That ended this season, as the seniors voted to continue to participate in social media during the season.

Turner, one of the seniors, said, the Name, Image and Likeness is coming so they decided to let guys build their brand during the season. He also said they’re going to try and do that with as little distraction as possible.

Feeling good. Turner said this off-season has given him plenty of time to rehab and get his strength back. He says his shoulder is fine.

The Clemson safety had his right shoulder worked on in January, shortly after the national championship game, and was forced to miss the Tigers’ nine spring practices.

What’s next. The Tigers practice Friday afternoon before having their first scrimmage of camp on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.