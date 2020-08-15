5-star Clemson commit faces tough decision

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced this week its decision to delay the 2020-21 high school sports season and move football to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCHSAA’s plan is for football to be played from Feb. 8 through April 9.

One of the Tar Heel State prospects affected by this news is five-star Clemson running back commit Will Shipley of Weddington High School in Matthews, N.C.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Shipley about the situation, and he expressed his disappointment in not being able to play his senior season this fall.

“I was very disappointed with the decision, but I understand where they’re coming from,” Shipley said. “Huge liability issues, things like that. But I totally understand. Like I said, I’m disappointed and still haven’t really decided yet what I’m going to do. But I just know that whatever the future holds, it’s going to be promising and I’m going to be ready for it.”

Shipley – the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back and a consensus top-50 national prospect per the major recruiting services – now has a difficult decision to make: enroll early at Clemson as he had been planning, or stick around to play his senior season at Weddington and wait until next summer to join the Tigers.

Shipley expects to make that choice sooner than later after he talks it over with family members and coaches.

“It’s going to involve a lot of the people who have gotten me to where I am today — my whole family, mom, dad, brother, and then obviously Coach (Tony) Elliott,” Shipley said of the decision. “I actually talked to Coach (Dabo) Swinney last night about the situation, and then obviously Coach (Andy) Capone and some of the Weddington staff, I’m just going to continue to talk with them and then hopefully come up with a decision here somewhat soon and be able to focus on my future.”

Shipley has a personal trainer that he will continue to work out with so he can stay in shape and be ready for either early enrollment at Clemson or his final campaign at Weddington in the spring.

Regardless of what the future holds for Shipley, his future is bright.

“I’ve been working with the same trainer since eighth grade – Seth Monroe was an All-American DB at Campbell,” Shipley said. “So, I’m actually setting up a plan with him now just up until I either decide to leave or spring ball for Weddington. I’m definitely going to be ready to go, whatever it is. I’m very excited for the future because I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me and I’m very excited for that as well.”

