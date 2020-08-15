Two-minute Drill: Swinney, Venables, Elliott talk scrimmage highlights

The Tigers got a taste of Death Valley as they head the first full scrimmage of fall camp.
In this edition of the Two-minute drill Swinney, Venables and Elliott give the highlights from the scrimmage.
Video’s courtesy Clemson Sports Information
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is looking for more consistency from his defense following the first scrimmage of camp on Saturday. Watch Venables interview with the media from Saturday. (…)
Clemson signed a star-studded group of defensive linemen as part of its 2020 recruiting class, and the highly touted freshmen have lived up to their billing in fall camp according to Dabo Swinney. “As (…)
Clemson held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and a good bit of the team did not participate. The Tigers were a walking M.A.S.H. unit as they held a two-hour scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. (…)
At Florida State there are players who are not satisfied with the protocols and communication that is being administered to them as they try and combat against contracting COVID-19. Syracuse players have (…)
Being explosive has never been an issue for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. After all, he does hold the school record for the longest rushing touchdown, a 90-yard jaunt in the Tigers’ win over (…)
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced this week its decision to delay the 2020-21 high school sports season and move football to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The (…)
Had Travis Etienne decided to turn professional back in January, Clemson’s all-time leading rusher would likely be in an NFL training camp right now, instead of being in the odd place of wondering if the (…)
Clemson President Jim Clements updated things Friday with his latest letter to the Clemson Family. Included in the letter are the latest COVID numbers released by the University. Here is what he wrote to the (…)
Running back Travis Etienne has no regrets about his decision to return to Clemson and is All In for the 2020 season. In this edition of the Two-Minute drill Etienne talks about his decision and more. (…)
Like everyone has done at some point since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our world, Travis Etienne thought about what the future holds and how life might be different from the one he knew before March 12. In (…)