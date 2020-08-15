Two-minute Drill: Swinney, Venables, Elliott talk scrimmage highlights

Two-minute Drill: Swinney, Venables, Elliott talk scrimmage highlights

Football

Two-minute Drill: Swinney, Venables, Elliott talk scrimmage highlights

By 23 minutes ago

By |

The Tigers got a taste of Death Valley as they head the first full scrimmage of fall camp.

In this edition of the Two-minute drill Swinney, Venables and Elliott give the highlights from the scrimmage.

Video’s courtesy Clemson Sports Information

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home