Could Spector be better than Renfrow?

Brannon Spector took over Clemson’s No. 13 jersey from Hunter Renfrow after Renfrow moved on to the NFL following the 2018 season, and the two wide receivers share more in common as players than just uniform number.

While Spector’s game is very comparable to that of Renfrow, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott pointed out to reporters after the Tigers’ scrimmage Saturday that there are some differences, too, in terms of their size and speed with Spector having a leg up in those areas.

“He looks a lot like him in that 13,” Elliott said. “But he’s bigger. Just as quick, if not quicker. Spec’s looking me in the eye, might be a little bit taller than me, so he’s pushing that 6-2 range. Very natural ball skills. Just has a knack for the receiver (position). So, he looks very similar to Hunter. Not quite as savvy yet just because he doesn’t have the experience. But I think he’s going to have more top-end speed and he has the same amount of short-area quickness.”

Spector, a second-year player from Calhoun, Ga., caught three passes for 16 yards in three games while redshirting in 2019. As a senior at Calhoun High in 2018, the Region 6 AAA Athlete of the Year recorded 49 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns while also tallying 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and five interceptions as a safety on defense.

Because sophomore receivers Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata have been held out of fall camp because of COVID-19 safety protocol, the Tigers have put a lot on Spector’s plate and asked him to play multiple positions, so he has had plenty of opportunities to show what he can do.

“As we can get the guys back from protocol, we can kind of get him settled into one or two of the spots to let him really work on the details,” Elliott said. “But so far, he’s shown great flashes of quickness on some of the concepts that we have in for him for that 5-man (slot) position, and then also he’s shown some speed. He’s caught some balls and ran away from some people. So, very comparable, but he’s a bigger, faster and probably equally as quick kind of guy as Hunter.”

