McFadden explains how he has earned the trust of Clemson’s staff

One of four new starters on Clemson’s offensive line is Jordan McFadden, who is tasked with replacing two-time All-ACC selection Tremayne Anchrum at right tackle.

McFadden, a redshirt sophomore, enters the 2020 season having played 332 snaps over 17 career games. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder from Spartanburg, S.C., spent last season as Jackson Carman’s backup at left tackle and logged 315 snaps across 14 games.

As he gets ready to take on a bigger role on the O-line this season and try to ensure that star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is protected from the right side, McFadden feels he has had a good fall camp to this point.

“Camp is going pretty well,” he said. “I’m excited to be back, excited to get going, ready to play ball. But overall, I’m enjoying it and I feel like I’m doing pretty well.”

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is really high on McFadden’s potential, and despite his limited experience, Clemson’s staff as a whole is confident McFadden will be able to step into a starting role and be a solid, reliable right tackle for the Tigers.

McFadden believes the coaches have trust in him because of his talent, work ethic, willingness to learn and grasp of the playbook – the latter of which he struggled with early in his career.

“I feel like, personally, that I’m a guy who’s always willing to learn,” McFadden said. “I feel like I work pretty hard. I admit when I first got here, understanding the playbook wasn’t something I was really good at. But over time, I really studied and got with some of the older guys like Tremayne, John (Simpson), Jackson, who really helped me just get knowledgeable about what I’ve got to do and how to do it and things like that. I feel like that through my time here I’ve put in the work, and I feel like they have a lot of faith in me because they’ve seen how I’ve worked over the years, the things I can do, and now I’m knowledgeable, too, so I think that helps a lot.”

McFadden has some personal goals heading into the 2020 season and is aiming to earn all-conference honors in his first campaign as a starter.

But at the end of the day, the former Dorman High School standout just wants to do his job well in order to help the Tigers win games.

“(One) of my goals (is) definitely to be one of the best linemen in the ACC, for sure. That’s definitely my goal,” he said. “But I think my biggest goal is just to help this team win as much as I can. I’m a big fan of winning and things like that. So, of course I want to be the best lineman that I can be, the best in the ACC, everything like that. But most importantly, I’m trying to help this team go as far as we can go.”

