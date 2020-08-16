Powell has carried his spring efforts into fall camp

With Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson, Amari Rodgers and Ajou Ajou all on the shelf, Cornell Powell is taking advantage of the opportunity. The wide receiver shined in Saturday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, catching three touchdown passes in the first real look for the Clemson coaching staff in camp.

“I thought Cornell was the best player on the field today,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after the scrimmage. “He had three touchdowns. I thought he had a great, great day.”

Swinney said Ladson is still in protocol, while Ngata will be able to go full speed on Monday. He returned to practice last week, but according to NCAA rules he had to go through the mandatory acclimation period before being let go for full contact.

There was no indication on why Rodgers missed Saturday’s scrimmage, but Ajou injured his hamstring prior to the scrimmage.

Playing all of his career a reserve, Powell has 40 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the 42 games he has played in during his Clemson career. Last year, he caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday’s performance comes on the heels of a very productive spring for the wide receiver. Swinney said back in the spring, Powell had the best spring of any wide receiver on the team and that has obviously carried over to fall camp.

“It is just awesome,” Swinney said. “He is a fifth-year senior and that is what it is all about. It is just so good to be able to see him hang in there and continue to grind.”

Powell has played all three wide receiver positions during his Clemson career. This past spring, during the Tigers’ nine practices before the pandemic hit, he crossed trained at the boundary, the field and in the slot positions.

His experience gives Clemson another veteran leader, along with Rodgers, since Justyn Ross was lost for the season back in June due to spinal surgery.

