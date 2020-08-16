Two-minute drill: McFadden on sensational freshmen

Jordan McFadden is ready to play a major role on the offensive line this season.
In this edition of the Two-minute drill Jordan McFadden goes in-depth on several of the Tigers’ sensational freshmen.
Jordan McFadden is ready to play a major role on the offensive line this season.
In this edition of the Two-minute drill Jordan McFadden goes in-depth on several of the Tigers’ sensational freshmen.
Brannon Spector took over Clemson’s No. 13 jersey from Hunter Renfrow after Renfrow moved on to the NFL following the 2018 season, and the two wide receivers share more in common as players than just (…)
Brent Venables has enjoyed what he has seen thus far in fall camp from his young safeties. Clemson is having to replace both starting safeties from last year’s nationally ranked defense. Besides finding (…)
When it comes to the offensive line, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says his first group continues to play well. Despite having four new starters in the lineup, Swinney said following Saturday’s scrimmage (…)
Clemson’s pair of true freshman running backs, Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace, took part in their first scrimmage as Tigers on Saturday at Death Valley after enrolling this summer. Both backs received reps (…)
With so many veteran defensive players held out of Saturday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, some of Clemson’s younger players got an opportunity to show what they could do. For the most part, they did (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was glad to see his team back in Death Valley as the Tigers held their first scrimmage on Saturday. Watch Swinney discuss the first full scrimmage of fall camp at Memorial (…)
During a press conference with the media on Saturday, President Donald Trump said Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence called him earlier this week to discuss the college football season. This was the second time (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott looks forward to watching the film from the Tigers’ first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Death Valley so he can see exactly how redshirt freshman quarterback (…)
The Clemson Tigers got a taste of Death Valley as they held their first full scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is looking for more consistency from his defense following the first scrimmage of camp on Saturday. Watch Venables interview with the media after the scrimmage. (…)