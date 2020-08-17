Boyd worries college students could prevent football season

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd spoke with The Clemson Insider Monday prior to the Sharone Wright Benefit Golf Tournament at the Walker Course in Clemson.

Boyd not only spoke about how the Clemson Family came out for a great cause, but he also talked about the state of college football today and how concerned he is for the sport to be played in the fall if college students don’t wear facemask now that they are back on campus.

Watch Boyd’s interview on TCITV.

