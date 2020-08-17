Kendrick would like to play receiver, but is it in the cards?

Derion Kendrick admits he has had some thoughts about playing wide receiver again, but right now that is not in the cards for the Clemson cornerback.

Kendrick, who played quarterback and defensive back in high school, played wide receiver at Clemson during his freshman season, catching 15 passes for 210 yards. But in the spring of 2019, due to injuries at cornerback, he moved over to corner to help out and to get some more playing time.

It turned out to be a permanent move. Kendrick was a natural at the cornerback position. He ended up as a starter and earned second-team All-ACC honors. He enters the 2020 season as candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s best defensive back.

However, with Clemson having so many people out at wide receiver during fall camp, some wondered if Kendrick would be a natural fit to cross train at wide receiver to help with depth.

“Being a competitor, you try to do everything you can to help your team,” Kendrick said following Monday’s practice. “So, yeah, I have had some thoughts … and I want to be on both sides or play both sides. But God works everything out, not the player.”

Clemson has been without Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson for most of fall camp. Amari Rodgers sat out Saturday’s scrimmage, while freshman Ajou Ajou missed the scrimmage as well after tweaking his hamstring prior to the practice. Of course, Clemson will spend all of the 2020 season without Justyn Ross, who had spinal surgery in June.

The Tigers did get back Rodgers and Ngata at practice on Monday, while Ladson was also on the field, but he has to go through the acclimation process before he can go through live hitting in practice.

However, though he would love to help, Kendrick confirmed he has not played the wide receiver position at all in fall camp.

“I have not received any reps and I am not really planning on it,” he said. “But, you know, I am just waiting on that time if it comes.”

–photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

