Tigers still banged up as they break camp

Clemson closed fall camp Tuesday with a situational scrimmage at Death Valley. And though the Tigers had a few more players play in the scrimmage than they did in Saturday’s scrimmage, they are still relatively banged up.

The good news for Clemson is no one is out with any major injury that could cause them to miss any significant time.

“We are in a good place. I am really glad we still have, not quite a month, but almost a month to get ready to play because we still have a lot of work to do today at Clemson,” Swinney said. “That is what next week will be about as well. We will come back and have another week of work on Clemson and have our last scrimmage next Wednesday.

“After that, the following week, we will start our game prep work.”

Swinney said they are slowly getting players back to practice, but they had a lot of players wearing yellow jerseys on Tuesday, meaning they can’t participate in practice.

Running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Amari Rodgers did play in Tuesday’s scrimmage after being held out of Saturday’s.

“It is just that time of camp,” Swinney said. “We have not just been going for two weeks in camp, but these guys have been going mandatory since July 6. There has been lots of conditioning, lots of running, lots of training and then you get into camp and it is a grind.

“Then all of a sudden you get some shoulders, some ankles, some groins, and guys just banged up and stuff. But guys are slowly kind of coming back and I think now that we are breaking camp our guys will have a little more time. Our guys are committed to taking care of their bodies and they really do a good job of that in the cold tube and all the rehab stuff and the recovery stuff and nutrition.”

Below is a list of players banged up or were banged up in camp:

Running back:

Travis Etienne (was back at practice; missed Saturday’s scrimmage)

Lyn-J Dixon (will be limited for the next week)

Chez Mellusi (shoulder; will be limited next week)

Wide receiver:

Amari Rodgers (came back today; missed a whole week of practice)

Joseph Ngata (was in protocol; returned last week and will be in full pads on Thursday)

Frank Ladson (was in protocol; returned Monday and will be in full pads next week)

Justyn Ross (out for the season)

Ajou Ajou (missed the last two practices; hamstring)

Tight end:

Sage Ennis (missed all of camp; mono)

Offensive line:

Blake Vinson (been dressed but held out due to knee; could return next week)

Mason Trotter (protocol; returned to practice)

Kaleb Boateng (protocol; returned to practice)

Tayquon Johnson (will wear green jersey Thursday; expected fully back next week)

Defensive line:

Xavier Thomas (plans to redshirt; had COVID-19)

Justin Foster (missed Saturday’s scrimmage)

Etinosa Reuben (missed all of camp; thumb)

Linebacker:

James Skalski (missed last Saturday’s scrimmage)

Kane Patterson (missed last Saturday’s scrimmage)

Secondary:

Malcom Greene (missed Tuesday’s practice; sprain elbow)

Andrew Booth (injured in Monday’s practice; did not practice Tuesday)

Mario Goodrich (stomach bug; missed Saturday’s scrimmage)

