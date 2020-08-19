Breaking down Clemson's latest scholarship offer

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Wednesday to a highly regarded defensive line prospect in the class of 2022.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the latest offer right here:

Caden Curry, DL, Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove High School)

Height, weight: 6-5, 250

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN), 4-star (Rivals), 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 1 state, No. 9 DT, No. 99 national (247Sports Composite); No. 1 state, No. 8 DT, No. 108 national (247Sports); No. 2 state, No. 4 DT, No. 160 national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin

More on Curry: Curry is considered the top defensive lineman in the Midwest and one of the nation’s best in the 2022 class. He played defensive end as a freshman and then defensive tackle as a sophomore last season, when he tallied 100 total tackles including 26.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates conveyed Clemson’s offer to Curry, who believes the Tigers see him as a guy who could line up inside or outside at the next level. Curry told TCI after receiving the offer that he was “very excited” about his opportunity to play for one of the country’s premier programs.

Curry told us Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon are the programs that have been recruiting him the hardest. So far, he has only been able to visit Indiana and Notre Dame, so he hopes to check out a bunch of schools on his offer list after the NCAA dead period eventually ends. All in-person recruiting has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus, and the dead period was recently extended through at least Sept. 30.

The Tigers figure to be a strong contender and one of the main schools Curry considers moving forward. As Dabo Swinney often says, if Clemson can get a prospect on campus, then the Tigers have to like their chances. Look for Curry to make a stop in Tigertown whenever recruits are allowed to hit the road again in the future.

