‘So far, so good’ for Clemson’s interior O-line

Clemson knows it has an anchor at left tackle in 2019 All-ACC selection Jackson Carman, and the Tigers are high on the potential of Jordan McFadden, who is taking over the starting right tackle duties from the departed Tremayne Anchrum.

So entering the 2020 season, the interior offensive line is the biggest question mark up front with the Tigers breaking in three new starters: senior center Cade Stewart, redshirt junior left guard Matt Bockhorst and sophomore right guard Will Putnam.

But offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with their performance during fall camp, which wrapped up Tuesday, and says the trio of interior linemen have stepped up nicely into their new roles.

“So far, so good,” Elliott said. “I think we know who Jackson is with his past performance and I think we all knew the upside that McFadden has, so the question was going to be interior wise.

“But Cade has really accepted his opportunity and his role to be the leader in the middle, directing traffic. Bockhorst just brings that nasty element, and then Putnam has quietly had a really good camp. Like I tell those guys, if your name’s not being called and we don’t notice you, then you’re doing something right.”

The Tigers put a lot on their plate in camp, and it’s never easy to go up against Brent Venables’ complex defense in practice, but Stewart, Bockhorst and Putnam did a good job of handling everything that was thrown at them.

“Those guys are being challenged with multiple fronts and multiple run schemes that they’ve got to make adjustments on with the multiple fronts,” Elliott said. “So, I’m really pleased with their communication, their chemistry. That first offensive line, they’re going to have to play a lot of snaps because of the youth that we have within the depth on the offensive line.”

Overall, Elliott really liked what he saw during camp from the first-team O-line, which features four new starters in total with Carman the lone returning starter.

“Really been proud of just the cohesion, the chemistry, the ownership and the leadership that those guys are providing,” Elliott said. “And then just fundamentally and technically, they’re doing a really good job of passing off twists and doing the things that make their job really difficult.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!