IPTAY announces new bonus plan to combat COVID-19 effects

In hopes of enticing its donors to keep its 2020 donations at Clemson, IPTAY announced a new bonus program Thursday for the 2020 year.

IPTAY has been Clemson’s fundraising arm for Clemson Athletic scholarships since 1934, and due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it asked its donors earlier this month if they could not to request a refund if the season is canceled, fans cannot attend games or if only limited fans are allowed into Memorial Stadium.

The IPTAY Board of Directors announced the adoption of an IPTAY Priority Point bonus program on Thursday, designed to reward donors for their commitment in the IPTAY 2020 year. This decision is historic and will offer donors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to positively affect their Priority Point total.

This is first time in the history of the Priority Points rewards system that bonus points have been offered. With the upcoming fall athletic season looking much different than any Clemson fan has ever seen, IPTAY wants to assure its donors that its commitment to them will remain strong.

“We are excited to be able to offer donors the opportunity to earn bonus points for their IPTAY 2020 donation,” said IPTAY CEO Davis Babb in a release on Thursday. “We are facing challenging times and the ability to reward donors who leave their commitment with IPTAY is substantial and important. I want to thank the IPTAY Board for their leadership on this significant benefit to our loyal donors.”

IPTAY’s Priority Points rewards system has been in place for decades and is a way of rewarding the loyalty of those who support the Clemson Tigers. The system rewards gift amounts and the long-term commitment in the distribution of tickets, seating, and parking allocations. Priority Points are also used for tickets to bowl games, the ACC Basketball Tournament, and all road contests.

If donors have already opted out for the 2020 football season, they are still eligible to participate in the bonus point program. After the Aug. 21 Redshirt/Opt Out deadline, they will receive communication on the ticket related bonus point opportunities.

There are a couple of opportunities for donors to receive bonus points in 2020.

Those donors who leave 100 percent of their 2020 donation with IPTAY will receive 100 bonus points and donors who leave 50–99.9 percent of their 2020 donation will receive 50 bonus points. According to the release, these bonus points will count towards the donor’s cumulative IPTAY Priority Point total and will remain with the donor for the lifetime of their account.

If a donor leaves less than 50 percent of their IPTAY 2020 donation they will not receive any bonus points for the IPTAY 2020 year.

IPTAY donors who purchase football season tickets will also have the opportunity to donate their 2020 football season ticket payments to IPTAY. For each 2020 football season ticket donated to IPTAY, the donor will receive 5 bonus points. These bonus points will count towards the donor’s cumulative IPTAY Priority Point total and will remain with the donor for the lifetime of their account.

To learn more, or if you have questions, visit https://iptaycuad.com/2020bonus/ for more information and how it all works for the 2020 fall sports season.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame