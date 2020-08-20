There is still one position Clemson has not settled

Though top-ranked Clemson has already broke fall camp, there still is no clarity at the corner position opposite Derion Kendrick.

“We have got some real battles going on,” Swinney said following Tuesday’s situational scrimmage at Death Valley.

It has not helped that the guys vying for that starting spot have been injured during camp. Andrew Booth has had a good camp and received a lot of praise, but he was banged up at the end of Monday’s practice and did not participate on Tuesday. Freshman Malcolm Greene, who has also played well, missed Tuesday after spraining his elbow on Monday.

Booth is expected to return to practice no later than this coming Monday. He could be back as early as today. Mario Goodrich has also missed time in practice during camp, but he was back and battling on Tuesday.

“Booth has had a great camp. Sheridan [Jones] is having an excellent camp. Fred [Davis] is having an excellent camp,” Swinney said. “Mario is a guy that has missed a few days early but has worked his way back in there.

“LeAnthony [Williams] has been Steady Eddie. LeAnthony is working both sides and he is one of the most knowledgeable guys we have. He has done a great job of getting stronger and all of those things. So, it is a really good group.”

Swinney feels those guys will play and compete for that starting position all season long.

“All those guys will get an opportunity. We will probably play more guys at corner than we have in the last few years,” the Clemson coach said.

As for Kendrick, who is on the Thorpe Award watch list as the nation’s best defensive back, he has continued to have a solid camp and sounds prepared to have another All-ACC caliber season. In his first year as a starter in 2019, he earned second-team all-conference honors.

“DK had his best day (Tuesday). He had a great interception and he has been very locked in for the last several practices,” Swinney said. “I have been very pleased with him. He is really playing very consistent and has great energy out here at practice.”

Clemson, who had Wednesday off due to the first day of fall classes, will practice again this afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame