Clemson University releases updated COVID-19 results

Clemson University posted a live COVID-19 tracker Friday based on what it knows from surveillance testing, the self-reporting system and from reports provided by the Sullivan Health Center, the Redfern Health Center and the Athletics Department.

The University said the number of positives may not necessarily be the number of distinct individuals tested positive because data are collected from multiple sources and there may be duplications.

In all, there were eight positive results this week from the more than 678 students who were tested. That is a positive result of 1.2 percent.

There were 910 tests taken between Clemson University employees and students combined this week, with 10 of those coming back positive.

The dashboard also shows there were two students who tested positive last week in 358 tests, while four were reported the week of Aug. 2 after 399 tests were performed.

Because testing results reported include individuals having symptoms who sought testing, individuals who may have been tested on multiple occasions, and those in our surveillance testing regimen, the percent positive of tests are likely to be different than the per-person rate of COVID-19 within the university population.

In the future, Clemson says its reporting will include both the positive-test rate and the positive-tests-per-person-tested rate. The positive-test-per-person-tested rate will better define how many individuals have acquired COVID-19.

Clemson’s surveillance testing strategies are based upon epidemiological and statistically supported sampling models for the entire University population.

–courtesy Clemson University Communications

