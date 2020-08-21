Etienne: Freshman RBs ‘can go as far as they want to’

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne was impressed during fall camp by the pair of freshmen running backs that will be playing behind him this season.

Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace, both of whom enrolled this summer, each showed flashes of their potential during camp.

“Demarkcus and Kobe, they are both great running backs,” Etienne said.

Bowman (5-10, 190) is the most highly regarded of the two as a former five-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class by multiple recruiting services.

The former Lakeland (Fla.) High School star is touted for his elite speed and explosiveness, and Etienne said he really showed off those traits during camp.

But Etienne has been just as impressed by how well Bowman has acclimated himself to the team and been able to absorb the offensive installation.

“Just him being young and coming in here and being able to grasp the knowledge and be able to just be himself around everybody,” Etienne said of what has stood out to him about Bowman.

As for Pace, a four-star product of Cedartown (Ga.) High School, he is a power back who relies on his size (5-11, 215) and physicality to churn out tough yards between the tackles. But Etienne says not to sleep on his sneaky burst out of the backfield.

“Kobe, he’s a bigger back, but he’s very explosive,” Etienne said. “Great back, great guy.”

After seeing Bowman and Pace in camp, Etienne believes the sky is the limit for the freshmen duo.

“They’re just two great all-around guys, great backs,” he said, “and it’s up to them to determine their future because they can go as far as they want to.”

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!