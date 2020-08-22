One of nation’s top DTs staying in touch with Tigers

Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing four-star defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry is one of the top prospects at his position in the class of 2022 and has more than 20 offers from major programs, many of which he is reaching out to and communicating regularly with as he goes through the recruiting process.

“Everything is going great. Everything is going pretty smooth,” Perry said of his recruitment. “I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches all across the country.”

Perry, a top-100 national prospect in his class, named Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Clemson as some of the schools he has been in contact with the most.

As far as the Tigers are concerned, Perry (6-3, 255) is staying in touch with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“With the Clemson coaches, we probably talk like every two weeks,” Perry said. “They’re just telling me about Clemson, how it’s love around Clemson, things about Clemson.”

Perry says his recruitment remains “wide open” heading into his junior year of high school, and that he is taking the process day by day right now and his commitment could come at any time he is compelled to render it or whenever he feels the time is right.

While the Tigers have yet to pull the trigger on an offer to Perry, he said he is “still looking into Clemson” and “waiting on” the offer, which he said would be “special” to him like all the other offers he’s received to this point.

“It would mean a lot to me knowing that a DI school with (national championships) wants me at their program,” Perry said. “So, I would just take it along with the other programs that offered, put it under my belt and get to work.”

Perry is ranked as high as the No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, while Rivals considers him the No. 4 DT and No. 55 overall prospect nationally.

