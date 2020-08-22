Though young, Clemson’s D-Line has opportunity to be special

Brent Venables is really excited about some of his young players that flashed during Clemson’s fall camp, which wrapped up earlier this week.

Those young players are mostly up front on the defensive line. Freshmen such as defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle/end Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, defensive end Greg Williams and defensive tackle Tre Williams all flashed throughout camp. Of course, sophomores K.J. Henry, Tyler Davis and Justin Mascoll also had good camps, as well as veterans, Justin Foster, Nyles Pickney and Jordan Williams.

But the story of camp was the play of the freshmen.

“They have been flashing,” Venables said.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator bragged how well his young defensive linemen did in certain situations, whether it was protecting their goal line in short yardage situations or in the two-minute drills. Venables has been pleased with how they are responding and reacting to different situations.

“A lot of those guys flashed in short yardage,” he said. “All three units did really well, but just like a lot of young guys, they had some great moments where they really flashed and made some spectacular plays. But, again, they lack some experience here and there.”

Venables likes the way his young defensive linemen like to compete and like to practice. He says they play the game with incredible passion and intensity.

Clemson’s fresh and talented faces on the defensive line, along with the veterans they have coming back, gives Venables optimism this year’s defensive line can develop into the kind of defensive fronts of 2015, ’16, ’17 and ’18 that dominated the line of scrimmage and allowed Clemson to lead the nation in creating negative plays.

Clemson will resume practice on Monday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The Tigers kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

