5-star target’s brother talks Clemson interest

Clemson recruiting followers are familiar with Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star Tristan Leigh, one of the program’s top offensive tackle targets in the 2021 class.

But Tristan isn’t the only member of the Leigh family for Tiger fans to keep an eye on moving forward. His younger brother, Aidan Leigh, is a talented offensive tackle on recruiting radars with several scholarship offers already under his belt as a class of 2023 prospect.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Aidan about his recruitment, interest in Clemson and more.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rising sophomore received his latest offer from Oklahoma on Saturday after collecting his first offers from Maryland, Ohio State, LSU and Florida at the end of last month.

“It felt great, just starting off my recruitment at an early stage,” Aidan said. “I’m ready to get out there and get some more (offers), work out in the offseason, everything like that.”

Aidan knows how the Tigers handle the recruiting process and that they typically don’t offer freshmen or sophomore prospects, but he is high on Clemson and would love to score an offer from the program in the future.

“It would mean a lot because Clemson is a great school,” he said. “They have a great coaching staff, great facilities. The environment and the people around there, it’s really nice. And also, they’re such a good team. They go to the championship a lot, so they’re definitely a great team.”

Aidan has been on Clemson’s campus before as he and Tristan attended a game together at Memorial Stadium last fall.

“We both really like it,” Aidan said of Clemson. “We took a visit down there, and it was great. Everyone was so nice. Me and him talked about it. We loved their coaching staff and we love how they play.”

Aidan came away highly impressed by the atmosphere he experienced inside of Death Valley.

“It was crazy,” he said. “It was so loud, and it’s a good loud. It’s like a loud that obviously all football players love having, a lot of people in the stands. But there is thousands of people. It was great.”

Last month, Tristan announced a top five schools list which included Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma, but even Aidan says he doesn’t have a good feel for where exactly each of those schools stand in the pecking order for his brother.

“I don’t know too much because he likes doing his own personal thing with his top five,” Aidan said.

“But for sure I know that they’re definitely a top interest school,” he added of Clemson.

While the time for Tristan to make his commitment is coming sooner than later with him being a rising senior, Aidan is still in the infant stages of the process and doesn’t have to worry about choosing a college anytime soon.

However, he is already thinking about what he is looking for in a school and the factors that will be important to him when he makes his decision down the road.

“Definitely academics and how the players are treated throughout the season, coaching staff,” he said. “But mostly I’d be more interested in the academic programs, what I can do after football.”

