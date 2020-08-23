Missouri WR would love to play with brother at Clemson

One prospect in the 2022 class whom Clemson is well aware of is Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South wide receiver Mudia Reuben, the younger brother of Tigers redshirt freshman defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben.

Mudia (6-3, 190) received his first scholarship offer from Kansas toward the end of July, while schools such as Missouri, Kansas State and Cal are showing interest in the rising junior.

Clemson is also intrigued by Mudia’s potential but wants to further evaluate him in game action this season as opposed to just seeing him in a camp or seven-on-seven setting.

“They’ve been talking to my brother about me for the most part, and then the coaches follow me (on social media),” Mudia told The Clemson Insider. “They said they’re waiting for game film. They want to see what I can really do as far as like blocking and all that stuff, make sure I’m not a showcase player.”

Mudia would love to have the opportunity to follow in his brother’s footsteps and suit up with him at Clemson.

“If I were to get an offer from Clemson, I think I’d automatically put them top and then go from there,” he said. “I think it’d be fun playing with my brother at a school he played at and play alongside with him. And my family already has a relationship with some of the coaches, so it’d be nice.”

Mudia has heard good things about being a Clemson student-athlete from Etinosa, who enrolled at the school in January 2019.

“He likes it,” Mudia said. “He think it’s a really fun school to go to, especially how their reputation is with football. It’s a great football school. He likes it a lot.”

Mudia has been to Clemson a few times in the past, first accompanying Etinosa on his official visit there when he was a recruit and then attending a couple of games at Death Valley to watch his brother play.

Those trips to Tigertown have given Mudia a chance to meet the coaches and build a relationship with them, and he has enjoyed his experiences on campus.

“It’s fun,” he said. “It’s really just a fun place. All the people there, they’re all fans, all have positive attitudes. I love it there. It’s nice.”

Mudia has not visited any other schools to date as his recruiting process did not really start to pick up until after the NCAA imposed the ongoing dead period this spring, banning on-campus visits for recruits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson is certainly a dream offer for Mudia, who said he hopes to earn offers from Kansas State, Missouri and Arizona State as well.

Mudia still has two years of high school to go, so he is a ways away from having to make his college decision. But Mudia knows what he is looking for in a college as he goes through the process.

“Really, I’m looking for one, the atmosphere of course, and then two, the biggest part is the relationship with the coaches,” he said. “I want to make sure I have a good bond with them, and I can trust them.”

