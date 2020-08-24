Spector says freshmen linebackers are impressing in practice

Baylon Spector says all three of Clemson’s true freshmen linebackers have looked as good as expected for young linebackers trying to learn Brent Venables’ system in the first year.

Venables’ defensive scheme is not an easy one to pick up and there are a lot of moving parts for Trenton Simpson, Sergio Allen and Kevin Swint to learn and process in practice.

“They are all young and they are learning. It is definitely a process, but every day all of them come out and do the best they can do,” Spector said after Monday’s practice. “All three of the young guys, Trenton, Sergio and Kevin, have all had a great camp.

“Coming in as a freshman, it is a lot for a freshman linebacker in such a complex defense. But I think all of them have had a great camp and will continue to get better and will be great in the future.”

Spector is a perfect example of how long it takes for a linebacker to really earn the trust of Venables, who also coaches the position. Spector redshirted in 2017 and then played mostly on special teams in 2018.

The Calhoun, Ga., native’s playing time picked up last year, as he moved into a reserve role at the weakside position. He played in all 15 games last year and recorded 45 tackles, including six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Now, as the Tigers get set for a new season, he is working with the first-team defense.

“Everybody comes in with a different mindset,” Spector said. “You have guys with great football knowledge and understand it and get it quick. There are definitely some DBs that come in and pick it up really quick.

“Then, obviously, linebacker is a different part of the game. You are out there, and you are calling the defense and you are getting everybody lined up and you have to know where your help is, but it just depends. Wherever you come from in high school, I think, has a lot to do with it and your coaching at that level.”

Another example on how long it can take a young linebacker to really take off in Venables’ scheme is redshirt freshman LaVonta Bentley. Spector says the 6-foot, 235-pound Bentley has made a lot of improvement in his development since the spring of 2019, when he first got on campus.

“He has definitely improved with his transitional movement,” Spector said. “It has gotten a ton better from this past spring to now. He just looks like he is moving a lot better and is carrying his weight really well. His knowledge has obviously picked up.

“It is a process, as he says, but overall, his movement has gotten a lot better, I think.”

Clemson will return to practice on Tuesday as the top-ranked Tigers continue to prepare for the start of the 2020 season, which will begin on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

