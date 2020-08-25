Rodgers highly impressed by two youngsters

There are a couple of younger players in particular that have stood out to Clemson senior receiver Amari Rodgers during preseason practice as the Tigers prepare for their scheduled 2020 season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

One of the players Rodgers has been impressed with and sees a lot of potential in is Andrew Booth, a sophomore cornerback whom Rodgers says he has taken under his wing since he joined the team in the summer of 2019.

Booth, a former five-star recruit from Dacula, Ga. (Archer High School), returned to practice Tuesday in a limited capacity after getting banged up at the end of a practice early last week.

“I’ve been a mentor for him for like the past year since he got here,” Rodgers said of Booth following Tuesday’s practice. “I’ve seen it in him since he got here, the dog that he has, the skill set that he has. He’s very physical at the line of scrimmage and he’s very fast, too, so he recovers whenever he may slip up. So, he’s a dog, man. I’ve seen it all camp. He got a little banged up, but he’s back now. So, I’m excited for him.”

On the other side of the ball, true freshman running back Kobe Pace has caught the attention of Rodgers.

Pace, a native of Cedartown, Ga., enrolled at Clemson this summer. As a senior at Cedartown High School in 2019, the powerful 5-foot-10, 215-pounder recorded 1,471 yards rushing on 211 carries, finishing the year with a 7.0-yard average per attempt, 12 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns to go with 25 receptions for 358 yards.

“He’s a monster, too,” Rodgers said of Pace. “He’s going to be very special. He’s very fast for his size, and he steps in the tackle box and he blocks for the quarterback, too. So, that’s something that you love to see.”

