Spector’s goal is to keep No. 13 standard high

There is a rich legacy associated with the No. 13 jersey at Clemson, and redshirt freshman receiver Brannon Spector is looking to continue that legacy as the latest bearer of the number for the Tigers.

Of course, current Oakland Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow previously wore the number, becoming a hero in the process with a fairy tale career highlighted by his last-second, game-winning catch in the 2016 national title game against Alabama.

Adam Humphries sported the No. 13 before Renfrow, and after lettering at Clemson from 2011-14, he is now in his sixth year in the NFL and second with the Tennessee Titans. Prior to Humphries, Tyler Grisham donned those digits before going on to play in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos for four years.

Now, it is Spector’s turn to show what he can do as Clemson’s new No. 13, and he hopes to uphold the tradition behind the number.

“It’s awesome just to carry on and not necessarily play their game, but just be great,” Spector said to reporters Monday night. “All three of them were great receivers, and I’m just here to keep that standard high.”

Spector actually asked to wear the No. 13 before he even stepped foot on campus in January of last year, and Dabo Swinney granted his request, telling him at Clemson’s “All In Cookout” recruiting event in July 2018 that he could have the number.

“I did request it, just because I felt like it would’ve been awesome,” Spector said. “There’s been three big guys that have been the slot receiver, and I came here thinking I was going to play the slot, too. So, I was like hey, man, maybe this can work out and maybe I can continue on to be the next 13 slot receiver.”

Spector (6-1, 195) caught three passes for 16 yards in three games while redshirting in 2019.

As a senior at Calhoun (Ga.) High School in 2018, the Region 6 AAA Athlete of the Year recorded 49 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns while also tallying 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and five interceptions as a safety on defense.

Spector believes his game as a receiver is similar to both Renfrow and Humphries, a blend of the two.

“I would say it’s like a mixture of Humphries and Renfrow,” he said, “just because Humphries was tough and I feel like I have some of that in me, and then also with Renfrow’s quickness, I feel like I’m very quick off the line and quick in and out of my breaks.”

There is some inherent pressure in taking over Clemson’s No. 13 jersey because of all the history behind it, and Spector said he felt the pressure early in his career.

But now, Spector is more concerned with just trying to be Spector and playing his own game.

“When I first came here, I felt a little bit of pressure, just because what the previous guys have done,” he said. “But lately, I’ve just kind of let it go and I’m playing me and I’m being Brannon.”

